Popcornopolis has expanded its popcorn flavor portfolio with its Nearly Naked collection and unveiled a new look. Sporting refreshed packaging, Popcornopolis’ original Nearly Naked offering, Perfectly Salted, will now be joined by two new flavors: White Cheddar and Jalepeño Lime.

Popcornopolis’ Nearly Naked collection is made with premium ingredients, and is now available in cases of eight 4.5-oz. bags for $27.99 on popcornopolis.com. Entering retail, the Nearly Naked Perfectly Salted is also rolling out into Sam’s Club locations nationwide through the end of May in club-sized 14-oz. bags for $5.98. The brand has plans to expand into additional retailers later this year, starting with select Kroger, Rite Aid, and Walgreens locations.

Designed to stand out, Popcornopolis’ Nearly Naked Collection features a new modern look, inclusive of bright colors and eye-catching imagery. Crafted with thoughtful ingredients, the new collection ranges from 35-50 calories per cup. All offerings are made with premium gluten-free and non-GMO popcorn and tossed in coconut oil for a "butter-like" taste.

The Nearly Naked collection includes:

Perfectly Salted: Popcornopolis’ Nearly Naked Perfectly Salted popcorn is made with only a few ingredients. Starting with rare, snow white kernels, this offering is popped in coconut oil, and seasoned with a bit of salt to create a crunchy, buttery flavor experience.

Popcornopolis’ Nearly Naked Perfectly Salted popcorn is made with only a few ingredients. Starting with rare, snow white kernels, this offering is popped in coconut oil, and seasoned with a bit of salt to create a crunchy, buttery flavor experience. White Cheddar: Made with popcorn cheese fans in mind, the Nearly Naked White Cheddar Popcorn combines snow white kernels, coconut oil, and real cheese to create a dynamic flavor adventure.

Made with popcorn cheese fans in mind, the Nearly Naked White Cheddar Popcorn combines snow white kernels, coconut oil, and real cheese to create a dynamic flavor adventure. Jalapeño Lime: Perfect for the heat seekers, this new flavor profile delivers spicy and tart. Combining snow white kernels, coconut oil, real jalapeños, and lime, the Nearly Naked Jalapeño Lime Popcorn provides a zesty flavor fusion.

“We are thrilled to be expanding on our Nearly Naked line, bringing unforgettable popcorn flavor combinations to the popcorn space and continuing our mission of bringing consumers joy with every bite,” said Daniela Simpson, chief marketing officer of Popcornopolis. “As we strive to meet the needs of modern consumers, we are excited to introduce a new look, while creating delicious flavors and using the same high-quality ingredients that our consumers have come to love.”

For more information on Popcornopolis, visit popcornopolis.com and follow on Instagram @popcornopolis.