Dozy Oats, a healthy new overnight oats company, makes its products with only certified organic, gluten-free oats.

The company, founded by cousins Jeff Freedman and Dana Wantman, is focused on bringing a fun and healthy product to people's breakfast tables. “Health and wellness have been a personal passion of mine for years and so the opportunity to launch a business with products that are innately healthy and exceptionally delicious just made sense,” says Wantman. “I also have two children with Celiac Disease so that played a major role in our decision to create a naturally gluten-free breakfast brand that people could feel good about and would resonate with children and adults alike."

Each Dozy Oats package contains pre-portioned, ready-to-eat overnight oats, taking the hassle out of morning meal preparation. Simply pour them in a jar or bowl, add milk, let them sleep in the fridge overnight, and they’ll wake up ready to eat. Available in 10 flavors and sold in packs of eight, 16, or 24, consumers are able to customize their boxes with options like Chocolate Peanut Butter, Sweet Peach, Apple Cinnamon, Mango Coconut, and many more. Customers can choose to purchase once or save with a subscription, and Dozy Oats offers free shipping with every order.

According to Freedman, “We saw an opportunity for an approachable line of overnight oats that would resonate with families. Plus, with our product, unlike the ready-to-eat brands in stores, consumers are able to make Dozy Oats fresh, with their milk of choice.”

Dozy Oats is also committed to supporting its communities. Each month, the company will be donating Dozy Oats meals to a local food bank, selected by one of its customers. Dozy Oats also employs Community Works Services to package and fulfill its orders. CWS is an organization that helps people who face barriers to work obtain employment and achieve self-sufficiency through innovative job training, placement, and support services.