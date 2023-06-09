The NEXUS of Baking—scheduled September 25–28 in Dallas—is a professional event geared toward baking industry professionals at all levels. Joint organizers American Bakers Association (ABA) and Baking Equipment Manufacturers Association (BEMA) have chosen former National Football League (NFL) player turned motivational speaker JJ Birden to deliver the keynote address.

Birden reportedly has JJ has overcome numerous personal and professional obstacles to become a leading authority on helping individuals seize opportunities which will benefit not only the person but also their company. During his address, Birden plans to share lessons from his life that will encourage and influence how to have success in everyday life.

Birden played nine seasons in the NFL, far exceeding the average player’s league career of less than two year. Now working as a speaker, he also is a best-selling author (his publications include When Opportunity Knocks: 8 Surefire Ways to Take Advantage), entrepreneur, husband, and father.

Registration is now open for the NEXUS of Baking. For more information about the event, agenda, and registration, visit nexusofbaking.com.