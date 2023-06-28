Hormel Foods, maker of the Corn Nuts brand, has launched its latest flavor: mango habanero.

This contrasting combination marries the sweet taste of mangoes with the intense heat of habanero peppers, which pairs with the signature Corn Nuts crunch. This limited-time flavor will be available June 29 to August 2 exclusively at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores nationwide.

"We know that consumers are increasingly eager to explore fresh and creative flavors," said Tim Bortner, convenience store and foodservice brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Our new variety pairs our craveable Corn Nuts kernels with a bold and sweet, yet tangy profile that packs a punch of heat. Corn Nuts mango-habanero-flavored crunchy corn kernels can instantly elevate road trips and summertime snacking."

For more information on the Corn Nuts brand, visit cornnuts.com.