Jackson’s, a snack producer that specializes in making kettle-cooked sweet potato chips made in avocado oil, continues to expand its sweet potato chip line this year with the release of Habanero Nacho Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil. Compared with the mild kick of Jackson’s Spicy Salsa Verde chip, Habanero Nacho brings forward flavor and a burst of heat, while keeping to the minimal ingredient list the company strives to deliver to consumers. The crunchy, kettle-cooked sweet potato slices are dusted in a vegan seasoning mix of fiery, fruity habanero chiles and tangy flavors of cheddar and Romano cheeses, targeted toward heat-seeking snackers.

“Our innovation team always has an eye on emerging flavor trends and consumers are consistently seeking new spicy innovations as well as better-for-you versions of favorite comfort snacks,” notes Scott Reamer, co-founder of Jackson’s and innovation lead. “With our Habanero Nacho formulation, we really wanted to increase the overall intensity of flavors and spice level while also sticking to our brand values of simple, clean ingredients, and this chip delivers with its extreme heat and crave-worthy, cheesy-finger goodness. By using only top-quality, unadulterated avocado oil with low inflammation properties, we’re committed to producing premium, healthy oil snack options that consumers can feel better about eating.”

According to the company, all of Jackson’s kettle-cooked chips are made with heirloom, non-GMO sweet potatoes that are high in fiber and loaded with antioxidants, then kettle-cooked low and slow in flavorful, unadulterated avocado or coconut oils to bring out their superior texture and flavor while maintaining their nutritional density. Jackson’s reportedly sources premium oils from suppliers that are tested by a third party to meet their purity standard, never diluted with cheap refined oils or polyunsaturated fats. Jackson’s chips are free from artificial flavors and ingredients as well as the top nine allergens and are friendly to a range of diets: vegan, Keto, Paleo, Kosher, gluten-free and grain-free.

Adding a notch of spice to Jackson’s lineup of flavors (including Sea Salt, Farmhouse Ranch, Carolina BBQ, and Spicy Salsa Verde), the newest Habanero Nacho Sweet Potato Chips made with Avocado Oil are the hottest of the bunch, releasing immediately nationwide and come in 1.5-ounce bags (SRP $1.79) and 5-ounce bags (SRP $4.49).