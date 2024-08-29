Nothing Bundt Cakes, the nation’s largest specialty cake company, just announced its latest seasonal flavor lineup. The Tastes of Autumn Collection features four flavors, including three new limited-time Pop-Up flavors and the return of a fall classic, Pumpkin Spice.

The Tastes of Autumn Collection captures the cozy essence of fall with unique flavor combinations that celebrate the season. Pumpkin Spice is available beginning Sept. 2, and the Pop-Up flavors begin rolling out one at a time starting Sept. 16. Pop-Up flavors are available for two weeks or until supplies last—though the last several Pop-Ups have sold out within days at many bakeries. The collection includes:

Pumpkin Spice Featured Flavor (Sept. 2): A seasonal favorite blending the rich, earthy sweetness of pumpkin with a medley of warm spices. Available in all cake sizes through Dec. 8 or while supplies last.

(Sept. 2): A seasonal favorite blending the rich, earthy sweetness of pumpkin with a medley of warm spices. Available in all cake sizes through Dec. 8 or while supplies last. Caramel Apple Cider Pop-Up (Sept. 16): A cinnamon spice cake baked with apple cider, coated with apple spice cinnamon sugar and filled and topped with luscious caramel sauce. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets.

(Sept. 16): A cinnamon spice cake baked with apple cider, coated with apple spice cinnamon sugar and filled and topped with luscious caramel sauce. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets. Chocolate Toffee Crunch Pop-Up (Oct. 7): A rich Chocolate Chocolate Chip cake drizzled with Hershey’s caramel, filled with Heath English toffee made with milk chocolate and almonds, and topped with more crunchy Heath pieces. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets.

(Oct. 7): A rich Chocolate Chocolate Chip cake drizzled with Hershey’s caramel, filled with Heath English toffee made with milk chocolate and almonds, and topped with more crunchy Heath pieces. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets. Oreo Dirt Cake Pop-Up (Oct. 28): A rich Chocolate Chocolate Chip cake baked with Oreo Cookie pieces inside and crumbled on top, filled with creamy chocolate pudding and topped with gummy worms. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets.

"After seeing the incredible popularity of our Taste of Summer Collection, with many bakeries selling out of flavors quickly, we know our guests are enjoying the seasonality and innovation we have introduced," says Nothing Bundt Cakes Vice President of Culinary Claire Jessen. “Drawing inspiration from festive holidays and trending autumn dessert combinations, our fall flavors offer delicious new taste experiences our guests won’t want to miss."

The Tastes of Autumn Collection will only be available while supplies last, at all Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide. Guests can also order their favorite cakes at most bakeries nationwide through the new Nothing Bundt Cakes mobile app, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. To find the nearest bakery and order online for pickup or delivery, visit nothingbundtcakes.com.

