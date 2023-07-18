SNAC International, the leading trade association for the snack industry, has opened registration for its 47th Executive Leadership Forum. This year's Forum promises to be an opportunity for executives and rising stars to network, learn, and grow.

Scheduled to take place October 15–17 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the Forum’s revamped agenda in 2023 creates a business-first approach while maintaining the connection opportunities that make the Forum unique, providing executives the opportunity to sharpen business strategies and build meaningful relationships.

"We are thrilled to open registration for SNAC International's Executive Leadership Forum, which serves as a premier event for C-suite and emerging leaders in the snack industry," said Christine Cochran, president and CEO at SNAC International. "The Forum offers a dynamic and inclusive environment where professionals can learn from industry experts, expand their network, and cultivate the skills necessary for success in a rapidly evolving market."

The Forum features an impressive lineup of renowned industry-leading experts, including:

The Purpose Path to Growth, Jim Stengel, marketing thought leader; global marketing officer, Procter & Gamble (2001–2008)

The Future of a Safer, Smarter, More Sustainable Food System, Frank Yiannas, former deputy commissioner, food policy & response, U.S Food & Drug Administration

View from a Category Leader: Hershey, Hector De La Barreda, senior vice president, chief global business platforms and process optimization officer, The Hershey Company

What’s Up in Snacking? Sally Lyons Wyatt, executive vice president and practice leader, Circana

American Politics & the 2024 Elections, Seth Masket, author and professor of political science, University of Denver

What Kind of Economy Are We In? Brian Belski, chief investment strategist, BMO Capital Markets

Simulation: Leadership & Group Decision, Rachel Pacheco, management author and professor, McDonough School of Business, Georgetown University

Sustainability Journey at McCain Foods, Jess Newman, senior director of sustainability, McCain Foods

New this year is the introduction of SNAC Rising Stars. This program lets senior executives identify and nominate up to two aspiring leaders from within their companies to attend the Executive Leadership Forum. These first-time attendees must be nominated by a senior executive at a SNAC member organization and will be provided a 50% discount to attend upon acceptance into the program.

SNAC is also expanding its WinS (Women in Snacks) programming to include several female speakers and a special breakfast for female attendees on Monday October 16, with special guest Rachel Pacheco, award-winning author, and professor at Georgetown University. First-time female attendees will be provided a 50% discount off the normal registration rate.

To learn more about this event and to register, click here to secure your spot and take advantage of early bird discounts before July 28.