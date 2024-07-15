SNAC International, the leading trade association for the snack industry, representing snack manufacturers and suppliers, has announced its 48th Annual Executive Leadership Forum 2024. The Executive Leadership Forum is a premier event designed for executives in the snack industry to discuss critical issues, share insights, and network with peers.

The Forum will take place October 14-16 at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara. The Executive Leadership Forum provides an invaluable opportunity for industry leaders to gain strategic insights, discover emerging trends and opportunities, and engage in high-level discussions that shape the future of the snack industry. This year's Forum’s lineup of speakers will cover critical topics:

The Economy Heading Into 2025: Economist Chris Thornberg will give an analysis of macro-economic trends.

Economist Chris Thornberg will give an analysis of macro-economic trends. Tapping the Power of Generative AI at Work: An interactive, hands-on workshop led by Conor Grennan, the chief AI architect at the NYU Stern School of Business, will introduce the capabilities and limitations of generative AI.

An interactive, hands-on workshop led by Conor Grennan, the chief AI architect at the NYU Stern School of Business, will introduce the capabilities and limitations of generative AI. Nutrition Science, and the Health of the Consumer: Moderated by food policy expert Maggie Gentile, Richard D. Mattes, MPH, PhD, RD from Purdue University and Siddhartha Angadi, PhD, FACSM from the University of Virginia will cover the leading health and nutrition trends impacting the food industry.

Moderated by food policy expert Maggie Gentile, Richard D. Mattes, MPH, PhD, RD from Purdue University and Siddhartha Angadi, PhD, FACSM from the University of Virginia will cover the leading health and nutrition trends impacting the food industry. State of Snacking: Data-driven snack category overview.

Data-driven snack category overview. 2024 Election: Insights on the upcoming elections and its future business impact.

Insights on the upcoming elections and its future business impact. Profile of snack leadership: Insights from senior snack industry leaders.

Insights from senior snack industry leaders. Sustainability and EPR: Updates on sustainability initiatives and policies.

Attendees can register online at SNAC International's Executive Leadership Forum. Early registration ends on August 2.

