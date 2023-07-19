The Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds (BEMA) has elected new members and renewed terms for current representatives on its executive committee and board of directors during its general membership meeting at the recent BEMA Convention in Montage Palmetto Bluff, SC.

“BEMA’s three new board members Wendi, Jason, and Todd represent years of expertise and relationship building in the baking industry," says Kerwin Brown, BEMA president and CEO. “I’ve known them all to demonstrate leadership through service and that’s a key characteristic of our board.”

Board members

Wendi Ebbing, vice president of marketing, Bundy Baking Solutions

In her current role, Ebbing is responsible for developing and implementing Bundy Baking Solutions' global marketing, communications, and public relations program to support the company’s vision, image, and position within the marketplace while fostering sales growth. In addition to her years of involvement with BEMA, she has made notable contributions by volunteering with ASB, ABA, SBW, RBA, NAFEM, and MAFSI.

Jason Stricker, vice president of sales and marketing, Shick Esteve

Stricker manages the sales and marketing functions for Shick Esteve and has 20+ years of experience in the baking industry. Shick Esteve is an ingredient automation solutions provider with a record of improving operations with key baking companies in the industry. Jason’s volunteer contributions to BEMA include serving on the Baking Industry Forum, NEXUS steering committee, and Conventions & Programs committee. He has also been active in ASB, ATBI, MWATBI, and ABA.

Todd Oelschlager, senior director of sales, Corbion

In his sales role at Corbion, Oelschlager is embedded in the business of corporate manufacturing, overseeing large accounts in North America. Before joining Corbion Caravan as a key account manager and technical service representative, Oelschlager worked with Kroger Manufacturing and Hostess Brands. He is active in the industry through his participation in ASB, IFT, and ABA.

Executive committee

Mark Podl, CEO, Doran Scales

Podl was elected and accepted the nomination to serve on BEMA’s Executive Committee as third vice chairman for the 2023-2024 term. Mr. Podl joined the board of directors in 2017 and has served two full terms. During this time, he dutifully contributed to three committees: Scholarships & Education, Association Outreach & Engagement, and the Finance Committee.

BEMA Chairman Jim Warren states, “Mark is an excellent choice for the Executive Committee. His knowledge of BEMA, along with his keen business acumen will benefit not only the Executive Committee but the entire BEMA membership. As we look to the future, his mission-focused mindset will help drive the success of our initiatives.”

2023-2024 BEMA board of directors