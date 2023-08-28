Sethness Roquette has announced Sujata Malhotra has been appointed general manager for its U.S. business. She has acquired the responsibilities for this position from Tom Schufreider, who has held the position for the past 10 years and will retire on December 31, 2023. Schufreider will support Malhotra as the general manager's advisor during the transition period.

Holding both a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Malhotra has 25 years of industry experience that, according to her new company, will play a key role in propelling Sethness Roquette to new heights as a world leader in caramel colors. Before joining Sethness, she served as director of regional sales at Ingredion for eight years. Prior to Ingredion, she was in procurement at TreeHouse Foods. Other positions include roles at Cargill, president of the board for The Candy Production Club of Chicago, and Dean’s Advisory Board for the University of Cincinnati College of Arts and Sciences.

Malhotra joined Sethness Roquette US in August 2022 as head of sales and marketing, delivering remarkable results and demonstrating unwavering determination. According to a company representative, “Her dedication to our collective success and her strong leadership qualities make her the perfect fit to navigate the challenges of the global market.”