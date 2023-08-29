Pringles is bringing a mess-free burst of "everything" bagel flavor in one easy-to-eat crisp. Introducing limited-edition Pringles Everything Bagel, a trending flavor placed onto a salty snack. According to the Kellogg-owned brand, each bite of a Pringles Everything Bagel crisp delivers an authentic "everything" bagel flavor experience, cream cheese and all, with flavor notes of sesame and poppy seeds followed by hints of cream cheese blended with toasted onion and garlic.

"From Pringles Philly Cheesesteak to Pringles Enchilada Adobada, fans have long enjoyed our endlessly creative flavor innovations," says Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. "New Pringles Everything Bagel perfectly captures the nation's favorite bagel flavor for a seamless snacking experience, no cream cheese schmear or deli trip necessary."

Pringles Everything Bagel will be available for a limited time only at select retailers nationwide beginning in late August.