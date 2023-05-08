Krispy Kreme is helping families celebrate Mother’s Day all week long with all-new Minis for Mom, doughnuts that are said to be sweeter than any bouquet.

Available in a 16-count box beginning May 8, sold for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme’s Minis for Mom sets include three new varieties:

Mini Chocolate Iced Rose Doughnut: a Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a pink buttercreme flower and a green icing stem.

Mini Strawberry Iced Heart Doughnut: a Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry flavored icing, sprinkled with white nonpareils and decorated with a pink iced heart.

Mini Cookies & Kreme Doughnut: a Mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and a chocolate cookie crumble, decorated with a pink icing swirl and topped with a dollop of Cookies & Kreme filling.

The 16-count box also includes four Mini Original Glazed doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme’s Minis for Moms doughnuts are available in-shop, for pickup or delivery, and can be preordered via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. On May 12 and 13, moms and those celebrating them can get $0 delivery for any order placed online or via the Krispy Kreme app.

