New fermentation capacity at the Red Star Yeast facility in Cedar Rapids, IA has reportedly significantly increased the company’s ability to serve its customers.

The company marked the completion of a new fermentor with a ribbon cutting ceremony in late August. The new fermentor is now fully operational.

“This expanded capacity enables us to meet growing demand and ensures reliable supply to customers in baking, nutrition, health, and biotech, which we serve through Red Star and other business units of Lesaffre,” says Lesaffre President and Red Star CEO Tom Benner. “We are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers across all our end markets.”

“The company’s safety-focused culture has been fundamental in enabling new growth opportunities,” says Plant Manager Mathieu Cagnard. “We are really proud of the advances we have made in safety and have completed this expansion project without injury.”

In the above photo, ambassadors from the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance look on as leaders from the city and Lesaffre cut a five-foot long baguette to celebrate the opening of a new fermentor on August 31. Dignitaries included (from left): Vice President of Operations for Lesaffre Corporation and Red Star Yeast Anthony Marolda; Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomerantz; Benner; Cagnard; Vice President of Economic Development at Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance Ron Corbett; and Red Star Project Director Jerry Wright.