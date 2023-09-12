Is it cake, or is it Oreo Red Velvet? Justin Ellen, star of the hit Netflix reality competition show “Is It Cake?” asked this question to fans as he and Oreo announced that fans' most requested flavor is returning to shelves this month.

Since they were last seen on shelves in 2020, Oreo fans have been begging for the fan-favorite flavor to make its triumphant return. Oreo Red Velvet Sandwich Cookies are back, for a limited time only. The cookies will feature the familiar taste fans know: a red-colored, red velvet flavored basecake with cream cheese flavor creme. The limited-edition cookies will be available nationwide beginning this month, while supplies last, with a suggested retail price of $4.99.

