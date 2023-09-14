Cravings, the food and lifestyle brand born out of New York Times best-selling author Chrissy Teigen's award-winning cookbooks, is making it easy to get delicious with the launch of its crave-worthy and convenient baking mix line across Kroger stores nationwide beginning in September. The launch reportedly represents a significant step for the brand as it increases its focus on retail growth and CPG product innovations.

Products set to sweeten the shelves include Buttermilk Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix ($7.99), The Perfect Chocolate Chunk Cookie Mix ($8.99) and Chrissy’s Ultimate Banana Bread Mix ($8.99), the latter of which is adapted from one of Teigen’s viral cookbook recipes. The baking mix collection first debuted online in the fall of 2022, selling out twice, and launched in retail at Bristol Farms earlier this year. Created with fun, function and flavor in mind for the at-home baker, each mix includes easy-to-follow instructions and requires minimal added ingredients. Additional national retailers are slated to pick up the line later this year.

“Nothing inspires me more than sharing fun and food-inspired moments with people, so this partnership with Kroger is a dream come true,” says Teigen. “The thought of connecting with even more people and kitchens is so exciting—I can’t wait to see what we make together!”

The launch marks one of the first major milestones for the brand’s first-ever CEO, Danyel O’Connor, who joined the team earlier this summer. Given her deep expertise in the CPG space, she will guide the team in its retail strategy and product innovation, while continuing to nurture Cravings’ roots in content creation and community building.

“Kroger has a massive and diverse customer base across the country, so the opportunity to bring Cravings’ products to this new audience is huge,” says O’Connor. “The partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to make indulgence accessible to everyone.”

Related: SF&WB interviews Cravings by Chrissy Teigen’s namesake celebrity on launch of bake mix brand