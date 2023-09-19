Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza has announced the nationwide product line launch of its all-new Monkey Breads.

The new, pull-apart bread is available in two flavors: Savory Garlic and Sweet Cinnamon. The Garlic Monkey Bread is made of buttery garlic bread bites and is served with a side of marinara for dipping, and the Cinnamon Monkey Bread is a sweet cinnamon treat drizzled with cream cheese frosting.

“These shareable bread bites are the best way to bring everyone together at mealtime,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of brand and innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “Our sweet and savory Monkey Breads are a perfect addition to any meal. Make them a side or even a dessert—they’re sure to make your next at-home meal memorable.”

For more information about Monkey Bread, visit PapaMurphys.com.