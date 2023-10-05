Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza has announced the return of its Jack-O-Lantern Pizza nationwide now through October 31.

Each October, Papa Murphy’s pizza fans look forward to the return of the Jack-O Pizza. It’s made with the brand's Jack-O-Lantern-shaped fresh dough, topped with Papa Murphy’s traditional Red Sauce, whole-milk Mozzarella cheese, and finished with a Pepperoni smile and two Olive eyes. The pizza is available for $10; price varies in Alaska.

“The Halloween season is a fun time of year, and we enjoy being a part of the traditions and the special moments made at home,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of brand and innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “What better way to serve a hot and tasty pizza when trick or treating is over than with our fan-favorite Jack-O Pizza?”

Consumers can treat their family this season by ordering a Jack-O Pizza and celebrate by adding on sides like Calzones, Monkey Bread, and Meatballs & Marinara. For more information, visit PapaMurphys.com.