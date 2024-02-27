Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza has announced the return of the Triple Pepp Pizza nationwide, through April 7.

This pizza includes three different types of pepperoni all together on one Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza. It all starts with Papa Murphy's Giant Pepperoni, perfect for the biggest pepperoni lovers, then it’s topped with the brand's favorite Classic Pepperoni, and finished with its crunchy Mini Cup Pepperoni.

“We launched this craveable pizza in 2020 and our guests ask us to bring it back year after year,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of brand and innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “Tipoff your next basketball viewing party with a Triple Pepp Pizza and invite your friends and family over to share!”

For more information about the Triple Pepp Pizza, visit PapaMurphys.com.

