Frito-Lay's Simply brand has debuted Simply Lay’s Veggie Poppables. The new snack combines the airy composition of Lay’s Poppables and is made with real vegetables.

The latest addition to the Simply lineup is light-textured, airy and popping with flavor. Available in Ranch and Sea Salt flavors, Simply Lay’s Veggie Poppables deliver the pop of zest flavor Ranch fans adore or the classic appeal of a touch of Sea Salt.

Simply Lay’s Veggie Poppables can be found at retailers nationwide starting today in five-ounce for $5.29. For those seeking to expand their snacking horizons, the full portfolio of Simply snacks, including fan-favorite Cheetos, Doritos, Ruffles, Tostitos and Smartfood can be discovered at simplyfritolay.com.

