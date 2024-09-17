Frito-Lay has announced it is bringing two potato chip flavors to shelves—one brand new, and another a flavor returning to stores after its debut and departure.

Lay’s Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice, on shelves now, is inspired by the classic Louisiana seasoning. The chip is seasoned with a blend of peppers and fresh herbs, on a kettle-cooked chip for a savory, spicy snack. The flavor is a permanent addition to Frito-Lay’s snack flavor portfolio. It will be available in 8oz ($4.99), 2.5oz ($2.69), 2.125oz ($2.49), and 1.375 oz ($1.49) sizes.

Next week, the Canadian-inspired Ruffles All Dressed flavor is coming back to shelves across the country; it features a blend of tangy, savory, and sweet tastes. The snack is scheduled to be available only for a limited time. It will be sold in 8oz ($5.99) and 2.5oz ($2.69) sizes.

Both of the flavors will be available at retailers nationwide and on snacks.com, with Lay’s Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice available permanently and Ruffles All Dressed available for a limited time.

