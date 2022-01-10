Company: PepsiCo

Website: www.fritolay.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $0.50–$4.09

Product Snapshot: For more than 75 years, Lay's, one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, has consistently brought its fans unique innovations that explore different flavors and textures, delivering smiles and joy to generations of potato chip fans. Shoppers are always on the hunt for new snacks, and America's favorite potato chip brand is giving them something in 2022 that they've never seen before with the introduction of a brand-new product line: Lay's Layers.

Lay's Layers are not your ordinary chips. They are multi-dimensional, one-of-a-kind potato bites with layers of crispiness. Bite-sized, flavorful and unlike anything Lay's has unveiled before, they deliver a truly new snacking experience.

"Lay's fans are known for finding joy in the everyday—no matter what life throws their way—and this multi-faceted approach to life helped inspire Lay's Layers," said Melissa Miranda, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "Lay's Layers is a new offering in the Lay's portfolio that is just as multi-dimensional and flavorful as our fans' lifestyles."

The new Lay's Layers product line will feature two flavors fans know and love:

Three Cheese: A tangy and cheesy blend of cheddar, parmesan and gouda

Sour Cream & Onion: A savory blend of onion and sour cream

The two new Lay's Layers offerings are available at retailers nationwide beginning mid-month for $4.09 (4.75 oz. bag), $1.99 (1.75 oz. bag), or 2/$1.00 (0.5 oz. bag).

To learn more about Lay's and its newest Lay's Layers lineup, fans can head over to www.lays.com or check out Lay's on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.