Consumers want a long list of things in their snacks these days. Increasingly concerned with health, they want natural ingredients on the product labels. They also want plant-based formulations, great tastes, and bold, appealing colors. The myriad demands placed onto producers of such products make formulation of on-trend snacks a formidable challenge.

On October 17, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery is hosting “Better-For-You Snacks Using Plant-Based Colors,” a webinar outlining the challenges faced by producers looking to scrub artificial colors from their snack offerings. Produced with the support of Exberry by GNT, the 30-minute webinar will give attendees numerous technical considerations and helpful tips for snack professionals.

Presenter Alice Lee, technical marketing manager for GNT USA, will come away better able to answer key questions:

How can we balance consumer demands for “natural” ingredient labels with a desire for bright, bold colors?

What factors impact baking-stable reds in snack and bakery items?

How can our company incorporate appealing plant-based colors?

Is it possible to incorporate natural colors to end up with brilliant, stable colors in fat-based coatings?

Registration for Better-For-You Snacks Using Plant-Based Colors is now open. For those unable to attend the live event (October 17 at 2 pm EDT), the presentation will be available for one year after the broadcast for one year. Learn more or sign up for the free event here.