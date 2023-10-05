Family-owned European bakery company Vandemoortele recently welcome Jeff Block as its new Vandemoortele USA vice president of foodservice.

Block has more than 20 years of foodservice experience including Northeast regional manager at Lantmännen Unibake USA, region director at Tribe 9 Foods, business development manager at Carla's Pasta, Inc. and chain account manager at Unilever Foodsolutions.

“It's a privilege to be part of such a dynamic and creative organization committed to delivering bakery product solutions globally,” Block said. “I am eager to leverage my expertise and collaborate closely with the team to drive extraordinary achievements ahead.”

As vice president of foodservice, Block will assist the Vandemoortele USA team in managing current foodservice partners and seeking additional opportunities for growth within the segment, specifically leveraging the company’s flagship brand, Banquet d’Or and its proprietary freezer-to-oven patented Bake’Up technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the team,” said Raoul Dexters, country commercial manager, Vandemoortele USA. “His vast experience in this industry speaks for itself and we know he is going to bring valuable insight and growth to our operations.”