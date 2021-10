Company: Wholly Gluten Free

Website: www.whollygf.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.59

Product Snapshot: The Wholly Gluten Free brand has recently added Chocolate Chunk Cookies to its lineup.

The cookies are vegan, pareve, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, and gluten-free. They are available to order online here, as well at several Giant Eagle stores, with more stores upcoming.

Follow the brand on Instagram here, and on Facebook.