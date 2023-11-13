Myna, a new company, has launched with its first snack offering: Midnight Mini Cookies.

Backed by Connect Ventures, Myna is a CPG newcomer built by Darcey Macken, an industry veteran who honed her skills with household titans like Kellogg and noosa, alongside Imane Anys, best known as Pokimane (most followed female streamer on Twitch).

The Midnight Mini Cookies are dairy-free, soy-free, gluten-free, and grain-free, and are Non-GMO. They are made from real ingredients: sustainably sourced palm oil, organic coconut sugar, natural chocolate flavor and mushroom powder, a good source of Vitamin D, and they do not have any artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or high fructose corn syrup.

Myna began as a screen time sidekick, and aspires to be consumers' snacking companion no matter what they're doing: gaming, camping, road tripping, and beyond.

The average screen time per day for Americans is 7 hours and 4 minutes and 88% eat while sitting in front of a screen. Myna was built with this in mind, creating healthy and convenient snacks that are meant to be enjoyed one bite at a time.