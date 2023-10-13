There's been a lot of fun news over the past week, and we will be sharing this week's as a new feature on the site: "Fun Friday."

First off: have you ever needed an emergency pizza?

When life gives you lemons, Domino's gives you free pizza. Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, is introducing Domino's Emergency Pizza: a program that offers a free medium two-topping pizza to customers to use whenever they need it most.

Any Domino's customer who places a qualifying online order can earn an Emergency Pizza from now through Feb. 11, 2024. Customers can then redeem it from their Domino's Rewards account. Domino's recently launched Domino's Rewards, its new and improved loyalty program, which gives members even more opportunities to earn and redeem points, as well as exclusive access to member-only deals like Emergency Pizza.

Kit Kat news



Thejunkfoodaisle.com has been posting "Kit Kat-mas," aka mockups of what they think some great Kit Kat flavors could be. All 12 days of "Kit Kat-mas" mockups have already been posted, and they are pretty interesting, ranging from Oreo Kit Kat to Hostess Twinkies Kit Kat to The Cheesecake Factory Strawberry Cheesecake Kit Kat bars.

Check out the entire list here.

Speaking of Kit Kats, marathon runner Des Linden has a strange way of eating her Kit Kat, and many other runners disagree with her method.

In the Runner’s World video in the article, Linden demonstrates what she considers to be the proper method of eating a KitKat: biting into the whole bar while keeping your fingers on the wrapper, without ever breaking the bar into individual pieces and making contact with the chocolate. Check out the strange way she eats them here.

Donna's Purse Snacks from Kind



Donna Kelce (mother of Travis Kelce, NFL superstar and Taylor Swift's new beau) is breaking the news about her partnership with Kind: Donna’s Purse Snacks, which originally sold out within 24 hours.

All parents understand the importance of staying “snack ready,” even on the busiest of days. One certain mom even packs snacks to watch her “adult” kids play football with unexpected A-list friends.

KIND has released these limited-edition designed Donna’s Purse Snacks on kindsnacks.com for $4.99 each (while supplies last).

No pecan emoji?



Stuckey's, via its Facebook page, recently posed this question: Did you know that there is not a pecan emoji?

"How cool would it be to get a Pecan emoji on our phones?! We've created a petition to have one created and are asking for your help," the brand said.

The brand posted a link to a change.org petition to add a pecan emoji, saying:

"As nut enthusiasts and lovers of all things pecan, we are calling upon the Unicode Consortium to recognize the immense demand for a pecan emoji. This petition is personal to us as a family brand that has bonded and grown over generations through our shared love for pecans. We know there are countless others who feel the same way, and with the fall season upon us, it's time to celebrate America's favorite nut!

By signing this petition today, you can help us demonstrate just how significant this issue is! Together we can show Unicode Consortium that there exists an overwhelming desire for a pecan emoji among people from all over the world.

Let's unite as pecan enthusiasts, nut lovers, and fall season enthusiasts to make this emoji dream a reality. Sign now and let your voice be heard!"