Otto Nuts, a brand by Milhans Foods, will be releasing four protein-rich snacks featuring hazelnuts and chickpeas, with caramelized sugar & honey, at Booth #2592 at The Global Produce & Floral Show, October 19–21 in Anaheim, CA.

Hazelnuts are a nutritious and adventurous addition to the American palate; they contain fiber, antioxidants, and an array of vitamins and minerals; they’re good for heart health, decrease inflammation, and can help prevent disease. Chickpeas make satiating snacks, they are rich in protein and fiber, and support digestive and brain health and disease prevention.

Otto Nuts, a purveyor of sustainably grown dried fruits, nuts, seeds, and pulses from the Mediterranean region, has created nutritious yet indulgent snacks, using these nutrient-dense ingredients as a base.

The new snacks include:

Turkish Coffee & Roasted Hazelnuts —Caramelized with vanilla and sea salt and rolled in high-quality, authentic Turkish coffee, these hazelnuts are the perfect midday snack. Pairing the nutritional benefits of hazelnuts with the rich flavor of authentic Turkish coffee will invigorate the senses.

—Caramelized with vanilla and sea salt and rolled in high-quality, authentic Turkish coffee, these hazelnuts are the perfect midday snack. Pairing the nutritional benefits of hazelnuts with the rich flavor of authentic Turkish coffee will invigorate the senses. Salted Caramelized Turkish Hazelnuts — Satisfy a salty or sweet craving with these delectable salted caramelized Turkish hazelnuts.

Satisfy a salty or sweet craving with these delectable salted caramelized Turkish hazelnuts. Cocoa Roasted Turkish Hazelnuts – These cocoa-coated snacks are full of protein, fiber, and is antioxidant-rich.

These cocoa-coated snacks are full of protein, fiber, and is antioxidant-rich. Honey & Sesame Roasted Chickpeas – Chickpeas are full of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

“We haven’t officially released our new line of healthy indulgent snacks, and we’re already seeing major interest from big box retailers,” said Tim Tucker, managing director, sales, Milhans Foods USA. “These new flavors have hit a sweet spot in the balance between nutritional benefits and enticing flavors.”

Otto Nuts snacks are available in both conventional and USDA organic options. The brand’s direct connection with local growers ensures superior freshness. Otto Nuts hazelnuts are hand-harvested from local, regenerative farms in the high-altitude mountains of the Black Sea and their 100% plant-based product options offer certified non-GMO, halal, kosher, and vegan options. Their snacks are packaged at the source in Turkey, near the farms where they are harvested, and packed in resealable, stay-fresh pouches, ensuring maximum freshness.