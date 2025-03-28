Earth's Best launches line of organic puffed snacks

Hain Celestial's Earth's Best, the organic baby brand, is launching a new line of organic "play and learn" finger foods designed specifically to help little ones practice and develop their motor skills throughout the weaning journey. The three-stage platform includes Earth's Best Organic Crunchy Sticks, Organic Melty Hoops, and Organic Munchy Fingers.

For 40 years, Earth's Best has been a trusted partner to parents and caregivers as they strive to make the best decisions for their little ones' wellbeing and growth. The brand's new organic play and learn finger foods continue that commitment, providing a range of nutritious foods that encourage key grasp and self-feeding skill development as little ones grow, from age six months and up.

Developed using established childhood nutrition and grasp development research, the products introduce new textures and flavors, while being sized and shaped for little hands and mouths at key development stages. The new line of play and learn finger foods features a simple, wholesome ingredients list, with no artificial flavors or artificial preservatives, and they are crafted to dissolve easily.

"At Earth's Best, our mission is to help little ones build healthy habits, and the transition to solid foods is a perfect time and place to start," says Emily Rosen, senior director of marketing at Earth's Best. "We know that our little ones learn through play, so we've created finger foods that make the earliest of mealtime experiences engaging and yummy, while giving parents and caregivers a helpful and convenient option along the feeding journey."

The Earth's Best Organic Play and Learn Finger Foods include the following:

Earth's Best Organic Crunchy Sticks , which debuted in 2024, are designed to encourage little ones aged 6+ months to practice the palmar grasp, learning to grab and bring food to their mouths. This organic corn-based finger food comes in a variety of flavors, including Strawberry Banana, Garden Veggie, and Cheddar Cheese.

, which debuted in 2024, are designed to encourage little ones aged 6+ months to practice the palmar grasp, learning to grab and bring food to their mouths. This organic corn-based finger food comes in a variety of flavors, including Strawberry Banana, Garden Veggie, and Cheddar Cheese. Earth's Best Organic Melty Hoops , launching this spring, are just the right size and shape to help little ones aged 8+ months learn to hold small food with their thumb and forefinger, also known as the pincer grip, the brand says. Made with puffed corn and quinoa, Melty Hoops are crispy and melty and come in two varieties, including Spring Veggies and Strawberries + Mangoes.

, launching this spring, are just the right size and shape to help little ones aged 8+ months learn to hold small food with their thumb and forefinger, also known as the pincer grip, the brand says. Made with puffed corn and quinoa, Melty Hoops are crispy and melty and come in two varieties, including Spring Veggies and Strawberries + Mangoes. Earth's Best Organic Munchy Fingers, also launching this spring, are geared towards food explorers aged 10+ months. Munchy Fingers help little ones master holding flat objects – the radial digital grasp — and practice hand-eye coordination on the way to using a spoon. The snack is made with puffed corn and chickpea, and are available in Mixed Berry and Mango Carrot flavors.

Earth's Best Organic Play + Learn Finger Foods are available beginning this spring at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more. Earth's Best Organic Crunchy Sticks are available in a 0.56-oz multi-serve package; Earth's Best Organic Melty Hoops are available in a 0.70-oz multi-serve bag and a 1.28-oz, 4-ct single-serve multipack; and Earth's Best Organic Munchy Fingers are available in a 1.05-oz box of nine Munchy Fingers.

