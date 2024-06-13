Throughout its 10-year journey, Karma Nuts has continually expanded its product line to meet the evolving needs of consumers. In commemoration of 10 years on the market, the brand has taken on crafting soft and chewy, plant-based Cashew Cookies that use simple ingredients and no refined sugars. These cookies are sweetened with dates and coconut and have a deliciously buttery taste thanks to the use of cashews. The bite-sized wonders are naturally grain-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO project-verified. The new line comes in Chocolate Chip, Toasted Coconut, and Cashew Date and is available on Thrive Market, and the Karma Nuts website, for $5.99 per bag.

Since its inception in 2014, Karma Nuts has provided nutritious cashew-based snacks that cater to health-conscious consumers. This milestone marks a decade of innovation, growth, and a steadfast commitment to quality and wellness.

Founded by Ganesh Nair, an MIT alumni turned entrepreneur, Karma Nuts was born out of a desire to create snacks that are both healthy and tasty. Over the past decade, Karma Nuts released signature Wrapped cashews, which retain the natural skin of the nut, reducing food waste and lending itself to antioxidants and fiber. With more than a million pounds of cashews sold, and thousands of pounds in food waste saved, Karma Nuts prioritizes both sustainability and quality.

"We are incredibly grateful to our customers, partners, and team members who have supported us throughout this journey," says Nair, founder and CEO, Karma Nuts. "Our success over the past ten years is a testament to our commitment to quality and our mission to provide healthy, delicious snacks. We look forward to continuing this journey and making a positive impact for many years to come."

As Karma Nuts celebrates this 10-year milestone, the company remains committed to its founding principles of health, taste, and sustainability. The next decade promises even more innovative products and initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of consumers and communities alike.

