Building on the resounding success of year two of the contest, Herr's is once again putting the focus on the local small businesses that infuse Philadelphia with its distinctive culinary character through the Flavored by Philly Local Eats contest. To date, this contest has demonstrated the great devotion Philadelphians have for their regional gems and Herr's support to nurture a small business ecosystem and delivery of innovative flavors.

Through this contest, chip fans are not just consumers; they're co-creators, in that they have the extraordinary opportunity to pay homage to their favorite local small businesses by suggesting a chip flavor inspired by these beloved culinary heroes.

Starting today and running through November 14, Herr's fans can submit their most compelling chip flavor ideas, inspired by Philadelphia area small food businesses, for a chance to win a grand prize of $5,000 and a year's supply of Herr's chips. The nominated small business behind the winning flavor will receive a $10,000 prize. While small business owners are welcome to nominate their flavor ideas, they'll be eligible for the $10,000 prize only if their flavor concept takes the top spot.

Once the flavor contest entry period concludes, a panel of judges will review the submissions. From there, they'll select three small business flavor finalists for the people of Philadelphia to enjoy in early summer 2024. Fans will then have the opportunity to sample all three flavors and cast their votes to crown the winning chip flavor inspired by a Philadelphia small business food company or local restaurant.

The second year of the contest was a testament to Herr’s dedication to small business as three flavor finalists were revealed, each submitted by passionate fans. These finalists included Corropolese Italian Bakery & Deli’s Tomato Pie (Norristown), John’s Roast Pork's Roast Pork Sandwich, and Mike’s BBQ's Korean BBQ Wings, all hailing from the vibrant streets of the Philadelphia area.

"From our humble beginnings as a small family business in 1946 to becoming a top chip brand in Philadelphia, Herr's has always been deeply rooted in this community," said the chairman and CEO of Herr's, Ed Herr. "As we launch the third Flavored by Philly contest, we are proud to support and honor the local small food businesses that began the way our family's company began. Of course, we are also excited to bring three small business flavors to life this summer so the people of Philadelphia can continue to enjoy tasty snacks, made just for them, after a hard day’s work."

The Flavored by Philly contest celebrates Philadelphia's distinctive flavors, supports community-based businesses, and fosters the development of snack-time memories that capture the essence of the City of Brotherly Love with each passing year.

To nominate a chip flavor inspired by a Philadelphia area small business food company or local restaurant, click here.