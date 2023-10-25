La Panzanella Croccantini (Italian for “crunchy little bite”) are now made with 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, shifting from the previous blend of high-quality oils.

Along with the move to 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, La Panzanella will feature a refreshed package, with cleaner graphics and an “Extra Virgin Olive Oil” call-out that will make it easier for shoppers to spot in the deli department of their favorite retailer. The price of the crackers will remain unchanged at an average SRP of $5.50, ensuring these crackers remain accessible to all deli customers.

“Committing to 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil as a core ingredient reinforces the quality in our crackers, and stays true to our Italian heritage and roots,” said Steve Lorenz, marketing director, La Panzanella. “La Panzanella crackers are one of the top-selling crispbread crackers in the deli space, and by continuing to improve quality with ingredients our consumers care about, we believe we’ll continue to be the first choice in topped crackers for anyone hosting a gathering or enjoying a snack at home.”

All eight Croccantini flavors, including top-selling Original Sea Salt as well as fan-favorites Roasted Garlic and Rosemary, are now made with 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, amplifying the brand’s Italian roots. Consumers can find La Panzanella Croccantini in the deli section, near the artisan meats and cheeses, at retailers across the country.