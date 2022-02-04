Company: La Panzanella

Website: www.lapanzanella.com

Introduced: February 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99-$5.99

Product Snapshot: La Panzanella has debuted a fresh new look for its Mini Croccantini 6-oz. Artisan Crackers. The new package features a cleaner look and design elements that showcase the Italian style cracker’s iconic crisp edges. Further adding to the updated look is its new peel and reseal feature that preserves that crisp oven-baked taste that consumers love, whether on its own or enjoyed with specialty cheeses and charcuterie.

“We’ve come a long way since our humble beginnings in 1989 as a small Italian bakery in the Capitol Hill area of Seattle,” said Steve Lorenz, marketing director for La Panzanella. “As the brand grows, we continue to put our consumers’ requests first. We use simple ingredients they can find in their own kitchens and now we are thrilled to provide them with resealable packaging that will meet their needs for multiple snacking and entertaining occasions.”

The new resealable packaging for La Panzanella Mini Croccantini 6-oz. Artisan Crackers is now available at retailers across the country. The new packaging will be showcased in the La Panzanella booth #1939 at the SFA 46th Winter Fancy Food Show, February 6–8, 2022, in Las Vegas. “We are looking forward to gathering in a safe and responsible manner with our industry friends and partners to share with them our Italian brand values of sharing life, love and food,” commented Steve. “Looking ahead for La Panzanella, you can expect to experience even more delicious artisan products and Italian hospitality that features our Mini Croccantini (aka crunchy lil’ bites in Italian).”