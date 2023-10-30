Based in Miami, Congo Tropicals works to pick the ripest organic foods from the tropics and bring them to consumers. The producer reportedly works closely with local farmers and suppliers to provide unique snacks and exotic fruits that only locals know about.

The company’s best-selling plantain chips are back with new flavors. Congo Tropicals’ Plantain Chips reportedly are nutritionally high in fiber, potassium, and energy, and low in cholesterol. Intended to provide a healthy alternative to a potato chip, the plantain chips contain an abundance of vitamins and minerals. The company offers the superfood snacks in several flavors, including garlic, salted, ripe, hopa, bomba, and lime.

Shipping from countries all over the world (such as Colombia, Jamaica, and more), Congo Tropicals works to introduce consumers to a flavorful world through responsible practices. Certified by the Global Partnerships for Safe and Sustainable Agriculture, every product is sustainably sourced to be kind and mindful of the environment, especially the rainforest.