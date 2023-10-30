Chiwis has launched Chocolate Orange Chips. The brand is passionate about crafting sweet snacks with simple, wholesome ingredients, and the chips use high-quality, free of palm oil chocolate, ensuring an ethical snacking experience.

Available in Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and White Chocolate, each serving of chips contains 56% of consumers' daily Vitamin C requirement. Chiwis’ newest additions are now ready for enjoyment with an SRP of $7.49.

All three flavor use 100% upcycled orange. The brand has diverted 220,000 pounds of waste from landfills in under three years by using upcycled fruits, and as much of the fruit as possible including the skin, core, and rind.

One serving of the Milk Chocolate Orange Chips contains 2g of saturated fat, 13g of sugar, and 110 calories per serving, compared to a traditional "Chocolate Orange Treat" which contains 5g saturated fat, 18g sugars (including 14g added sugar), and 160 calories per serving.