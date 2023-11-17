Southern Recipe Small Batch continues to diversify the snack aisle, serving consumers who have a need for low-carb, gluten-free, protein-packed, collagen-rich, and boldly-flavored alternatives to the traditional snacks on their shelves. Cranberry Jalapeno introduces a subtly sweet flavor accompanied by a gently spicy burn. Apple Cinnamon pairs the surprising duo of meaty pork rinds and warm cinnamon and apple notes.

The Cranberry Jalapeno and Apple Cinnamon pork rinds from Southern Recipe Small Batch come at a time when consumers have expressed their desire to immerse themselves in the oncoming holiday season. Consumers can also find recipes incorporating the newest holiday flavors at SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com.

