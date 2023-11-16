Tastykake has introduced its limited-time-only holiday packaging, which will be available until Dec. 16.
The products include:
- Tastykake Coconut Juniors – Shredded coconut in a layer cake. Available in six-count single-serve packaging. {SRP $2.29}
- Tastykake Mini Muffins – The mini muffins come in chocolate chip, blueberry, and confetti flavors. Available in multipacks. {SRP $4.69}
- Tastykake Mini Donuts – Flavors include powdered sugar, rich frosted, or crunch. Available in single-serve. {SRP $2.29}
- Tastykake Buttercream Cupcakes – Available in a family pack. {SRP $4.69}
- Tastykake Holiday Pecan Swirls – Available in a single-serve six-pack and a family-serve 16-pack. {SRP $2.49}
- Tastykake Tub Cookies – A (14-oz.) family-sized shortbread cookie making for a fun treat during the most wonderful time of the year. {SRP $4.90}
