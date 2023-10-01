Tis’ the season for La Brea Bakery limited-edition artisan breads to elevate consumers' holiday meals. The brand announced the return of two favorites, the La Brea Bakery Cranberry Walnut Loaf and La Brea Bakery Take & Bake Savory Holiday Rolls.

“Every bite of La Brea Bakery Cranberry Walnut Loaf or Take & Bake Holiday Savory Rolls evokes a sense of nostalgia, elevating every holiday meal,” said Brie Buenning, director of marketing, Aspire Bakeries. “We are excited to bring these limited-edition artisan breads back to holiday tables across the country this season.”

The La Brea Bakery limited-edition holiday breads include:

Cranberry Walnut Loaf – Toasted walnuts and tart, slightly sweet cranberries bring this bread to life. Perfect paired with zinfandel, ripe Goats cheese, and hazy IPAs.

– Toasted walnuts and tart, slightly sweet cranberries bring this bread to life. Perfect paired with zinfandel, ripe Goats cheese, and hazy IPAs. Take & Bake Holiday Savory Rolls – Reminiscent of stuffing, these savory rolls are full of sage, celery, thyme, and black and white pepper. Perfect paired with a Pacific Northwest pinot noir, sharp cheddar cheese, or Belgian white beer.

Starting in October, these limited-edition breads can be found at select grocery stores across the nation including select Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, and more.

For more about La Brea Bakery, see "La Brea Bakery, artisan bakery to the nation" on the SF&WB website.