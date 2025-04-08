Hot Pockets, Hidden Valley Ranch team up on sandwiches

Dipping into the ranch flavor profile, Nestlé's Hot Pockets brand is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch for a new combination.

Two brand-new sandwich recipes are getting a ranch twist:

Hot Pockets Ranch Lovers Pepperoni: Nestled in a crispy Hidden Valley Ranch seasoned crust, the classic taste of smokey and slightly spicy pepperoni is balanced with the tangy and zesty taste of Hidden Valley Ranch sauce.

Hot Pockets Ranch Lovers Buffalo Style Chicken: Loaded with chicken topped with Hidden Valley Buffalo Style ranch sauce, the kick of heat gets a tangy twist with a crispy Hidden Valley Ranch seasoned crust.

Both Hot Pockets x Hidden Valley Ranch varieties are now available nationwide for suggested retail price of $5.49 per 4-ct box (prices vary by retailer).

Nestlé S.A. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.