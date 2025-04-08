Snack ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsFrozen Snacks/Appetizers

Hot Pockets, Hidden Valley Ranch team up on sandwiches

The new frozen entrees each include ranch sauce and a seasoned crust.

By SF&WB Staff
April 8, 2025

Dipping into the ranch flavor profile, Nestlé's Hot Pockets brand is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch for a new combination.  

Two brand-new sandwich recipes are getting a ranch twist:     

  • Hot Pockets Ranch Lovers Pepperoni: Nestled in a crispy Hidden Valley Ranch seasoned crust, the classic taste of smokey and slightly spicy pepperoni is balanced with the tangy and zesty taste of Hidden Valley Ranch sauce.  
  • Hot Pockets Ranch Lovers Buffalo Style Chicken: Loaded with chicken topped with Hidden Valley Buffalo Style ranch sauce, the kick of heat gets a tangy twist with a crispy Hidden Valley Ranch seasoned crust. 

Both Hot Pockets x Hidden Valley Ranch varieties are now available nationwide for suggested retail price of $5.49 per 4-ct box (prices vary by retailer).  

