Hot Pockets, Hidden Valley Ranch team up on sandwiches
The new frozen entrees each include ranch sauce and a seasoned crust.
Dipping into the ranch flavor profile, Nestlé's Hot Pockets brand is teaming up with Hidden Valley Ranch for a new combination.
Two brand-new sandwich recipes are getting a ranch twist:
- Hot Pockets Ranch Lovers Pepperoni: Nestled in a crispy Hidden Valley Ranch seasoned crust, the classic taste of smokey and slightly spicy pepperoni is balanced with the tangy and zesty taste of Hidden Valley Ranch sauce.
- Hot Pockets Ranch Lovers Buffalo Style Chicken: Loaded with chicken topped with Hidden Valley Buffalo Style ranch sauce, the kick of heat gets a tangy twist with a crispy Hidden Valley Ranch seasoned crust.
Both Hot Pockets x Hidden Valley Ranch varieties are now available nationwide for suggested retail price of $5.49 per 4-ct box (prices vary by retailer).
