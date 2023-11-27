Royal Avebe, a farmers' cooperative known for its providing potato-based ingredients, has announced the launch of PerfectaSOL, reportedly the next generation of potato protein products

As pioneers in the field since 2006 with their Solanic potato protein, Avebe has strived to contribute to the evolution of plant-based protein, and (according to the manufacturer) PerfectaSOL represents a step forward. One of the key highlights of PerfectaSOL is its reported ability to create consumer products with favorable texture. In collaboration with their clients, the company got substantially better results when it came to creating end-products with convincing taste and texture.

Beyond replicating existing animal-based products, PerfectaSOL reportedly opens up a world of possibilities for creating next-generation, stand-alone plant-based consumer products. A joint effort from a food designer and Avebe’s R&D team made recently new concepts such as ‘aloo tikki’ potato cookies and veggie doughnuts. Avebe aims to captivate a broader audience, extending beyond vegans and vegetarians, by delivering unique and enticing plant-based experiences.