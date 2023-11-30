Butter Buds Inc., a global provider of dairy and non-dairy concentrates, has introduced a line of ingredient solutions designed to help food manufacturers serve up a creamy mouthfeel and rich cheese flavor. Butter Buds' new creamy product line reportedly offers a cream-forward cheese flavor profile with savory butter base notes, with a much lower usage rate than standard cheese powders to deliver unprecedented formulation flexibility.

According to Mintel’s U.S. 2023 American Lifestyles report, primary concerns such as taste, quality and price remain consistent over time. At the same time, the role of indulgence is more important than ever to the consumer. Opportunities to connect product choices to good feelings are of increased value, with 41% of consumers reporting to believe indulgent foods are good for the soul. With food and beverage choices, people are looking for ways to manage their emotional well-being while they savor the flavor.

“Butter Buds Creamy line extension is our latest innovation that allows for a one-product addition to achieve a two-flavor impact; creamy and cheesy,” says Michael Ivey, national sales director, Butter Buds Inc. “We understand the pivotal role that creaminess plays in the overall taste experience of a product. Our new creamy product line is an exciting new solution that makes it possible for manufacturers to create satisfying and delectable foods without formulation headaches or rising costs. These innovative flavor ingredients provide a creamy richness with savory notes of different cheeses crafted to elevate a variety of food applications. Whether used in different sauces, soups, indulgent snack seasonings, or as novel flavor additions for ice creams, these new flavor ingredients deliver the consistency and exceptional eating experiences that will have consumers coming back for more.”

Butter Buds dairy concentrates are made with real cheese for a well-rounded flavor profile—at a much lower usage rate than standard cheese powders. The flavor components of Butter Buds’ creamy product line are also balanced so it retains its creamy profile without veering too cheesy or salty, even if the usage is increased. Butter Buds’ real dairy ingredients add delicious flavor and improve texture while masking off-flavors to help deliver the products consumers will love.

“From enhancing other flavors to providing a richer mouthfeel, Butter Buds offers the formulation expertise, new ideas and ingredient solutions needed to help brands stand out in a crowded marketplace,” adds Ivey. “Our incredibly talented food scientists and product development specialists are dedicated to helping manufacturers serve up crave-worthy products that satisfy today's ever-evolving consumer tastes.”

Butter Buds reportedly works closely with customers at their state-of-the-art production facility in Racine, Wisconsin, to proactively explore new trends, products, and formulation solutions.