Better-for-you brand MadeGood has released its Holiday Sprinkles Drizzled Granola Mini Bars. The producer reports that the BFY indulgent treats are gluten-free, vegan, and free of the top eight most common allergens. According to the company, the bars are suitable to serve as an inclusive snack at a holiday party, or as a stocking stuffer.

The Holiday Sprinkles Drizzled Granola Mini Bars (MSRP $9/25 bars) are now available nationwide at retailers such as Kroger, Albertsons, Sprouts, and Wegmans.

