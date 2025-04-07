Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsGluten-freeBars

Junkless introduces drizzled chewy granola bars

The new snack is available in Birthday Cake and Berries and Cream flavors.

By SF&WB Staff
Junkless introduces drizzled chewy granola bars

Courtesy of Junkless

April 7, 2025

Junkless is debuting its most indulgent innovation to date: Junkless Drizzled. The new bars combine whole grain oats with a rich, creamy drizzle.

Junkless Drizzled bars have no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, no high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, or trans fats—100% whole grain oats and clean ingredients. The bars are also gluten-free, with 130 calories per serving, and they contain less sugar than the leading drizzled granola bars.

Flavors include:

  • Birthday Cake – A cake-inspired bar with organic honey, sprinkles, and a chocolate drizzle.
  • Berries and Cream – A fruity, creamy bite featuring real strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and a yogurt drizzle.

The bars are currently available on Amazon and retail for $23.99 for a variety pack (four cartons/24 bars). 

Related: Junkless makes national debut at Target

KEYWORDS: Amazon JUNKLESS

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • September 17, 2024

    Clean Label Bread Trends

    On-Demand This exclusive webinar will offer a focused look into precisely what consumers are looking for, and resources available to help producers deliver.
View AllSubmit An Event

Related Directories

  • Kruger North America Inc.

    Kruger North America is the US branch of The Kruger Group, a multi-faceted international company based in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. Kruger's main operating areas include chocolate products, instant products, protein bars, food ingredients, OTC pharmaceuticals and coffee capsules/coffee machines.

  • TR Toppers Inc.

    TR Toppers is your one-stop source for dessert inclusions and topping needs: Supplying the Industry since 1991 with chopped pieces of brand-name and generic candy and cookies for adding decadence to ice cream, frozen yogurt or bakery desserts. Available in 50 # bulk to single 1 ounce packets. Easy MOQ, coast to coast delivery + foodservice distributors.

  • Dorval Trading Co. Ltd.

    Dorval Trading imports the world’s most delicious candies to North America, epitomizing unparalleled quality and taste. Pioneering the sour segment in 1985, Dorval has a 59-year history importing premium confections, including sour candies, gummies, taffy, hard candies, chewing gum, and chocolates delivered in both count goods and bulk packaging. Ultimately the difference is in our products, made using the best ingredients and produced with sustainability in mind. You can taste the difference. As a woman-owned small business, Dorval is agile and responsive, ensuring our business partners can stay focused on what’s important – getting the best candies in the hands of customers.

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!