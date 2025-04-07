Junkless introduces drizzled chewy granola bars

Junkless is debuting its most indulgent innovation to date: Junkless Drizzled. The new bars combine whole grain oats with a rich, creamy drizzle.

Junkless Drizzled bars have no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives, no high fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, or trans fats—100% whole grain oats and clean ingredients. The bars are also gluten-free, with 130 calories per serving, and they contain less sugar than the leading drizzled granola bars.

Flavors include:

Birthday Cake – A cake-inspired bar with organic honey, sprinkles, and a chocolate drizzle.

Berries and Cream – A fruity, creamy bite featuring real strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and a yogurt drizzle.

The bars are currently available on Amazon and retail for $23.99 for a variety pack (four cartons/24 bars).

