Rich Products and Funfetti have announced a partnership that will bring new offerings to convenience stores. The duo introduced Rich’s new individually wrapped Funfetti Cheesecake Single Slice, further expanding their wide array of innovative products. The new slice will be exclusively sold in convenience stores (c-stores) and in-store bakeries.

Packed with birthday cake flavor, the cheesecake slices are filled with colorful candy bits on top of a rich graham cracker crust, drizzled with decorative white icing. The retail-ready treats can drive incremental sales in the grab-and-go cooler or can be unwrapped and served from the foodservice counter.

“At Rich’s, we’re always looking for unique ways to create more value for our customers,” said Lauren Lopez, senior vice president, Foodservice. “We’re excited to expand our broad portfolio to include the iconic Funfetti brand. Both Rich’s and Funfetti have a long history of delivering innovative products and inspiring celebratory moments, so this collaboration is a natural fit.”

Rich’s Funfetti Cheesecake Single Slices can help c-stores respond to consumer shopping trends. According to Datassential, nearly half of c-store purchases are made to eat on the go. Additionally, 20% of impulse purchases are driven by “seeing a brand I like” (Foodservice IP) and Datassential revealed that Funfetti is loved or liked by 72% of Millennials who have tried the product and 56% of people are familiar with the brand, with millennials and Gen Z making up the majority.

“Funfetti has been delivering baking products to help families transform any day into a celebration for 30 years,” said Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer, Hometown Food Company. “As a company dedicated to inspiring possibilities, Rich’s offers a broad portfolio of creative solutions and strong industry leadership that’s a great match with the Funfetti brand. We’re looking forward to creating more special moments for families through this partnership.”

The 3.25-ounce Funfetti Cheesecake Slice comes 24 per case, with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and five days refrigerated. C-stores can keep a close eye out for new additions to the Rich’s Funfetti portfolio, launching in 2024.

For more information about Rich’s portfolio of Funfetti products, visit funfetti.richsusa.com. C-store operators can learn more about Rich’s wide array of offerings at RichsConvenience.com. For more information about Funfetti products, visit funfetti.com.

