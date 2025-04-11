Rich Products, Funfetti sweeten partnership with new cake

Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) and cake purveyor Funfetti are expanding their lineup of creative dessert solutions with a new Funfetti 5” Uniced Round Cake Layer.

Fully baked with colorful candy bits and birthday cake flavor, the versatile cake layer is designed to help bakeries deliver custom creations for any occasion, from colorful masterpieces and personalized designs to Instagrammable layer cakes. With a shelf life of 365 days frozen and five days refrigerated, it reportedly offers bakeries both convenience and quality, helping retailers keep cases stocked with fun, sweet offerings all year long.

“We’re thrilled to expand our portfolio of Funfetti products, bringing new offerings to market that will help in-store bakeries drive excitement among consumers,” says Alvino Battistoni, vice president, ISB&D Direct Chains, Rich Products. “We know consumers love the Funfetti brand—it’s fun, versatile, and nostalgic. This cake layer delivers on that brand sentiment, while giving bakeries a canvas to create unique, custom desserts without the added labor, time or cost.”

This new cake layer expands Rich’s portfolio of Funfetti products, which was introduced in 2024 as the first and only Funfetti dessert solutions for in-store bakeries and the only fully finished Funfetti products on the market. The portfolio is designed to help bakeries cut down on time, labor, and cost with a variety of versatile dessert offerings, including:

Rich’s Funfetti Ice Cream Cake features a round design that serves up to nine people and is made with birthday cake-flavored vanilla ice cream, classic Funfetti cake, whipped icing, and colorful sprinkles.

features a round design that serves up to nine people and is made with birthday cake-flavored vanilla ice cream, classic Funfetti cake, whipped icing, and colorful sprinkles. A quarter-sheet white cake loaded with colorful candy bits and topped with Buttercreme icing and sprinkles, Rich’s Funfetti Celebration Cake is perfect for any occasion.

is perfect for any occasion. Rich’s Funfetti Cheesecake is packed with birthday cake flavor, featuring colorful candy bits on top of a rich graham cracker crust and drizzled with decorative white icing. Available as individually wrapped 3.25 oz. slices, this treat is perfect for any occasion—from effortless serving to on-the-go enjoyment.

is packed with birthday cake flavor, featuring colorful candy bits on top of a rich graham cracker crust and drizzled with decorative white icing. Available as individually wrapped 3.25 oz. slices, this treat is perfect for any occasion—from effortless serving to on-the-go enjoyment. A fully baked, nine-inch message cookie, filled with colorful candy bits and birthday cake flavor, Rich’s Funfetti Cookie Cake comes ready to personalize, making it easy for bakeries to deliver custom treats.

comes ready to personalize, making it easy for bakeries to deliver custom treats. Rich’s Funfetti Cake Parfait Cups feature white cake with colorful candy bits and come topped with icing and sprinkles. Perfect for grab-and-go, they offer shoppers instant indulgence with no added time or labor for bakeries.

feature white cake with colorful candy bits and come topped with icing and sprinkles. Perfect for grab-and-go, they offer shoppers instant indulgence with no added time or labor for bakeries. Made with Rich’s Bettercreme whipped icing, Rich’s Funfetti Bettercreme features vanilla flavor, Funfetti sprinkles and smooth, light, creamy taste. Versatile for many applications, it can help bring any dessert to life—from cakes and cupcakes to cookies.

“At Funfetti, our goal is to help bring joy to families by transforming everyday moments into celebrations,” says Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer, Hometown Food Company. “Rich’s shares our passion for innovation, celebration and quality, offering strong industry leadership and a diverse portfolio of creative solutions. Together, we’re excited to create more special moments for families through our partnership.”

All products are currently available for in-store bakeries. For more information about Rich’s portfolio of Funfetti products, visit funfetti.richusa.com. Visit Rich’s In-Store Bakery page to learn more about its ISB offerings.

Rich Products is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.