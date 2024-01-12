In this week's Fun Friday, Reddi-wip celebrated National Whipped Cream Day on January 5 but "wip'ping" up the ultimate topping: a limited-edition fuzzy bucket hat, in collaboration with NYC-based hat and accessory fashion label, CLYDE. The hat is designed to look and feel like a light and creamy dollop of Reddi-wip’s iconic Original Real Cream Whipped Topping.

Individually hand-sewn in New York using faux fur and striking satin lining, the limited-edition Reddi-wip x CLYDE hat incorporates Reddi-wip’s iconic red and creamy white coloring with CLYDE’s sought after Sierra Hat style.

Consumers can head to clyde.world to pre-order the exclusive collaboration.

Starco Brands' Winona Pure Popcorn Spray

Starco Brands, Inc. recently highlighted the significant expansion and success of its Winona Pure Popcorn Spray line, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air. A key player in Starco Brands’ diverse and disruptive brand portfolio, Winona Pure Popcorn Spray significantly expanded distribution nationally at Walmart by approximately 1,700 stores and launched its distribution with Meijer and H-E-B storewide. The product has grown through consistent and sustained repeat purchases despite minimal marketing expenditure, evidencing its ability to successfully change consumer behavior. The product is projected to double its revenue for the second consecutive year.

The Winona Pure Popcorn Spray has expanded its national presence in Walmart stores, growing from 2,500 to 4,200 doors during the third quarter of 2023. Winona Pure Popcorn Spray is available at walmart.com and in approximately 99% of U.S. Walmart stores, indicating consistent sales velocity across all regions, which is unique. This impressive reach showcases the brand’s universal appeal and its ability to captivate the taste preferences of a diverse consumer base.

Further cementing its market presence, the Winona Pure Popcorn Spray launched its distribution with Michigan-based Meijer and Texas-based H-E-B grocery stores in 2023. This strategic partnership introduced Winona Pure to nearly 200 Meijer and more than 300 H-E-B store locations, amplifying its accessibility and reinforcing its position as a consumer favorite in the popcorn enhancement category.

Kind Snacks, actress Lana Condor invite Americans to quit the New Year's Resolutions that no longer serve them

KIND Snacks has announced Better You by Lana, a one-day-only immersive wellness pop-up based in Los Angeles, CA, that flips the script on how to start the New Year, with actress, Lana Condor. By launching on Quitter’s Day (January 12), the day by which most Americans have quit their New Year’s resolutions, Kind and Lana are inviting consumers to shut out the noise and stress that heightens around the New Year and trust their taste buds.

Health and diet-related New Year’s resolutions rank among the highest set during the New Year. The pressure to “be better” at the start of each year is often matched with confusion. One recent study on eating habits showed that while over 70% of respondents across markets want to be healthier, half of the group found difficulty understanding what they need to do when it comes to making choices about their health. The abundance of noise and confusion creates conflicting messaging around how and what people should eat.

Through the pop-up experience and partnership with Lana, Kind invites Americans to think differently about the pressures we face when making choices about food and wellness.

“Each and every January, we all feel like we should be changing our daily routines to become better versions of ourselves. It’s time to ask ourselves how well these resolutions are serving us,” said Condor. “Better You by Lana certainly sounds like a wellness store in name, but the experience KIND and I teamed up to create is anything but. We will empower consumers to shut out the noise that comes with the new year.”

To visit Better You by Lana, stop by Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade on 395 Santa Monica Place, Unit 146 from 12–9 pm PT. The first 100 people in line will receive a custom gift from Lana and KIND while supplies last.