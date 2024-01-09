Cape Cod Café Pizza has expanded the width and breath of its frozen availability to select Walmart Grocery Centers and its many dedicated customers, as well as new pizza enthusiasts.

"Our frozen pizza products now available at Walmart Grocery Centers is very exciting for us," stated Jonathan Jamoulis, CEO of Cape Cod Café Pizza, and grandson of the founder (credited with creating the popular "bar" pizza). Brother Jeremy Jamoulis, COO of Cape Cod Café Pizza, added, "this is fantastic first quarter news and proof that the hard work of so many dedicated people pay off. We are very proud of our pizza and our new offerings within Walmart Grocery Centers."

"It is an incredible honor and validation to make such a big commitment and have that work come to fruition in such a great way," said Jeremy Jamoulis. "Our grandfather and parents taught us the value of hard work and we could not be prouder to see his dream expanded to such a wide audience." Jonathan adds, "People like this pizza for a reason: it's the best. Our pizzas are unique in the frozen pizza arena: we prepare our pizza with freshly grated Wisconsin cheddar cheese, premium spices, and it is pan-baked, then sealed to capture all the flavors. More than 40% of our customers cook Cape Cod Café Frozen Pizza on their grills which truly sets us apart."

"January is a great month for us at Cape Cod Café Pizza," stressed James Messer, senior vice president, Cape Cod Café frozen pizza. "Walmart Grocery Centers has announced they will offer our frozen pizzas at more than 200 locations including New England, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Cape Cod Café Frozen Pizza is currently available in more than 1000 grocery and convenience stores, entertainment venues, restaurants and other locations throughout New England and New York." In addition to expanding the family legacy, "this is significant news, and we anticipate up to a 40% surge in overall company sales due to the boosted retail sales locations at Walmart Grocery Centers."

The Cape Cod Café legacy began in 1939 with a small restaurant in Brockton, MA that built its reputation serving made-from-scratch food to loyal neighborhood customers and employing family members and the community. Third generation stewards Jonathan and Jeremy Jamoulis initiated frozen pizza sales to nearby grocery stores Trucchi's and Roche Brothers, and soon after, their pizzas were in the frozen foods section of Shaw's, Market Basket, and Stop & Shop. By 2012, one year after branching out, they broke ground on a commissary dedicated to pizza making, employing more than 35 local employees, and producing nearly 40,000 pizzas per week.