With its Slow Milling range, GoodMills Innovation aims to offer industrial and retail bakeries a superior selection of ingredients for artisan baking. The products include Ferment'tic, Kastanienerbse, and Wood-fired Malt, all of which perfectly meet evolving market trends and demand for flavorsome, affordable, and convincing end products.

In an environment where consumers demand great-tasting products that are not only natural, sustainable, and high-quality, but also cost-effective, GoodMills Innovation's Slow Milling portfolio aims to tick all the boxes.

The ingredients reportedly allow traditional artisanal bakery products to be replicated on an industrial scale. According to GoodMills Innovation, such large-scale production allows for improved cost-efficiencies and therefore more competitively priced, yet still fresh and visually appealing, products on supermarket shelves. This gives manufacturers a USP for cash-conscious consumers who want baked goods with a handcrafted feel but at a price that suits their budget. The Slow Milling portfolio is intended to align with these values through a commitment to using only high-quality ingredients that are both sustainable and clean label.

The range includes Ferment'tic, a natural baking improver that enhances dough handling, prolongs freshness, and supports the creation of products that boast a Mediterranean-style moist crumb with large holes, and crispy crust.

Kastanienerbse is a clean-label ingredient derived from roasted yellow peas. It offers a nutty flavor, firm bite, and moist, rich crumb. It also provides a substitute for soy groats (soy is often linked to GMO issues), replicating their taste and texture.

Additionally, GoodMills Innovation's Wood-fired Malt reportedly offers the aromatic flavor typical of goods baked in a wood-fired oven. All of these products address growing consumer preference for artisan-style bakery items, yet also allow for large-scale manufacture.

As consumer preferences shift towards packaged breads, partly influenced by economic considerations, GoodMills Innovation’s Slow Milling portfolio is an ideal solution for bake-off stations and mass production. As the entire range is completely natural and clean label, it promises high-quality ingredients that allow for the development of products that appeal to health-conscious and environmentally aware shoppers.

With over 15 years of experience in clean-label ingredients, GoodMills Innovation is dedicated to providing advanced, innovative baking solutions. Here, Slow Milling illustrates the company's commitment to delivering sustainable, high-quality baking ingredients that align with current market trends and high consumer expectations.