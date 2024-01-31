Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer packaged goods holding company, announced that Robert V. Vitale ended his medical leave and will continue his full duties as president and chief executive officer, effective January 30. Jeff A. Zadoks, who has served as interim CEO, will continue his position as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“I am grateful to my family, my excellent medical team, my colleagues at Post, and all who have supported me,” said Vitale. “I am excited and energized about what we will accomplish in 2024 and beyond.”

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods, and Bob Evans Farms. Post participates in the private brand food category through its ownership interest in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. For more information, visit postholdings.com.

