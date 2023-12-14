Post Holdings, Inc. has released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report details Post’s enterprise-wide approach and progress with integrating ESG considerations across four strategic pillars: Sourcing, Operational, Product and Social, including spotlighting unique initiatives within each operating company.

In fiscal year 2023, Post made meaningful progress across its strategic pillars, including the following highlights:

Completing a data analytics initiative to map the end-to-end flow of purchased ingredients and materials into sold products—including connections between specific suppliers and customers.

Joining CDP Supply Chain and the Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition programs to engage and support key suppliers to reduce Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Outperforming health and safety industry rates for food manufacturing companies.

Maintaining a focus on producing high quality and safe products, while advancing responsible sourcing, packaging, and marketing aspects.

Empowering its employees, including a global promotion rate of 12% in the past year.

Supporting local communities where Post's employees work and live with financial contributions, volunteer time, and donations of over 11.5 million pounds of food, representing an increase of 14% over 2022.

“We are proud to share the actions we have taken through the management of our business operations and the culture we foster for our colleagues,” said Rob Vitale, president and chief executive officer. “Our efforts in this area help us leverage a foundation for growth and drive long-term sustainable value that benefits all of our constituents.”

To view or download the full report or past ESG reports, visit the Responsibility section of the Post Holdings website:

