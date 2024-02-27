The better-for-you heirloom corn-snacking brand Pipcorn Heirloom Snacks has announced the addition of Honey BBQ Twists to its product lineup. This latest flavor joins the light and airy Twists range which was first introduced in 2023 and includes the popular Cinnamon Sugar version. This expansion reflects Pipcorn's dedication to innovating with tastes and styles that showcase heirloom corn to continually offer sustainably-minded snacking options.

That innovation has fueled the consistent growth of Pipcorn’s larger portfolio over the years: starting with the Mini Popcorn that caught the eye of celebrities like Oprah and made waves on Shark Tank, evolving to include Cheese Balls, Crunchies, Corn Dippers, and the upcycled Twists, which further solidified the brand’s commitment to sustainability by earning the Upcycled Foods Association Certification.

The Honey BBQ Twists can be found in both pantry and snack sizes nationwide at key retailers such as Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Thrive, Hungryroot, Misfits, and more. This rollout is part of a larger initiative that has seen Pipcorn extend its reach outside of its strong direct to consumer sales, to around 25,000 distribution points across the country, including Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Target, Natural Grocers, Giant, Wegmans, Fresh Market, Fresh Thyme, and other independent retailers.

"Pipcorn continues to be a pioneer in the snack space with our use of heirloom corn, and the introduction of Honey BBQ Twists is our latest endeavor in providing consumers with new, delicious snacking options," said Pipcorn's CEO, Joe DePetrillo. "The positive response to our Twists has been remarkable, and has significantly contributed to our brand's growth. We're excited to see this new flavor become a part of that success."

Serving as the foundation of Pipcorn's diverse product lineup, heirloom corn delivers a better snacking experience, while remaining free from modern genetic modification. This is highlighted in the brand's "Heirloom Makes It Better" campaign, which shines a spotlight on the unique attributes of heirloom corn, such as its rich history and flavor. By using heirloom corn, Pipcorn not only aims to craft delicious snacks but also to conserve agricultural biodiversity that could otherwise diminish. The company actively saves seeds from each harvest for future planting, supporting family farmers who cultivate the corn in traditional ways, passed down through generations. This approach ensures the preservation of a vital piece of agricultural heritage, making Pipcorn's offerings beneficial for consumers and the environment alike.

In addition to the new Honey BBQ Twists rollout, Pipcorn is also launching multipacks at Giant, Thrive Market, and The Fresh Market in conjunction with the brand’s appearance at Natural Products Expo West, taking place from March 12–16 in Anaheim, CA. These packs, available in Cheddar Cheese Ball & Cinnamon Sugar Twists to start, cater to the growing demand for more convenient, single-serving snack options.

"As Pipcorn looks to the future, the brand is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead with heirloom corn. "Our journey with heirloom is far from over," adds Pipcorn Co-Founder Jeff Martin. "We are constantly exploring new ways to innovate, focusing on incredible flavor, quality, and sustainability. The launch of Honey BBQ Twists is one more step towards an exciting future full of flavor, innovation, and, most importantly, impact.”

For more information on Pipcorn and to find a store near you, visit pipsnacks.com.